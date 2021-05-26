Two North Okanagan women in quarter finals to become Maxim cover girl

Photo: Maxim

Two North Okanagan women have made it to the quarter finals in their bids to become Maxim cover girls.

Risa Pallister and Tina Bridal are currently ranked fourth and third in online voting.

The eventual winner will receive a $25,000 prize.

Voting for this round ends Thursday, May 27, at 7 p.m.

Pallister is a personal trainer and "loves supporting/guiding women towards their goals with a balanced approach."

She is also a graphic designer who enjoys baking, hunting and fishing with her family.

Bridal's profile says she is a "small town girl with a big city heart!"

"I just try to live a fun, healthy, happy and positive life," she says.

Bridal says is she's chosen to grace the magazine cover, she'd use the prize money to take a trip to Italy and donate to local SPCA.

Pallister, meanwhile, says she'd save a portion for her first home and continuing education.

"I would also like to donate to a local women's charity to give back to the community who has supported me in all of my endeavours," she adds.

Everyone is allowed one daily free vote, but people can also pay to have extra votes. Purchased votes benefit the Homes for Wounded Warriors Foundation.

Check out more photos and vote for your favourite here:

https://maximcovergirl.com/2021/tina-bridal

https://maximcovergirl.com/2021/risa-pallister