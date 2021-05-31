Glohaven is hosting a second raffle to raise money for Hillview Elementary School

Photo: Glohaven Globox prizes

Following last month's very successful raffle, the Glohaven team is putting together a second raffle.

Last month they successfully launched their first raffle for Kalamalka Secondary School and raised a record breaking $14,000 for their Grade 12 graduation.

Glohaven is now sponsoring their second Globox to show support for the Hillview Elementary School Grade 7 graduating class of 2021.

“This past year has been a difficult and different time for students everywhere. So, we are thrilled to be a part of this fundraiser to show our community support and help these students have a graduation to remember,” Glohaven said in a press release.

All funds raised will go directly towards a fun experience to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Any excess amount raised will go toward a legacy gift for the school.

Tickets are $20 and people can be entered to win one of five Globox prizes with a total value of $6,000.

Ticket sales are open to British Columbia residents over the age of 19.