Unsafe Okanagan Landing boat launch to stay closed until rebuild next year

Photo: City of Vernon

The boat launch at 8835 Okanagan Landing Rd. will remain closed this year.

On Tuesday, Vernon city council motion to reopen the boat launch failed. The launch was closed in April, after it was deemed unsafe.

Inspection of the launch found broken concrete and exposed rebar under the water.

"We have qualified staff saying to close it, it's dangerous, we have legal advice supporting our qualified staff saying it's dangerous," said Coun. Kelly Fehr.

"How are we even having this conversation about reopening it? It doesn't make sense," he added.

The city's lawyer advised council to post warning signs to reduce legal risks.

But, Coun. Scott Anderson, disagreed with Fehr, saying the legal advice "does not void our insurance."

Anderson, Fehr and Coun. Akbal Mund went back and forth during Tuesday's council meeting about wording of the city's legal advice, but the motion failed to pass.

The city does plan to rebuild the launch next year, which would cost about $200,000.

Hazards at the site include, broken and uneven pavement/surfacing, slippery surface, changes in water level, and risk of break-ins into parked vehicles.

Coun. Brian Quiring confirmed the water level is low this year and is, “one-foot lower than full pool.”

Anderson was the only council member to vote in favour of reopening the launch.

Coun. Dalvir Nahal was not present for the vote, entering the meeting later on.