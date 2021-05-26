Firefighters, FortisBC respond to natural gas leak on 24th Avenue in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon firefighters responded to a natural gas leak on 24th Avenue late Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 4100 block of 24th Avenue about 4:45 p.m., says City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier.

FortisBC crews arrived on scene at the same time.

Residents of the townhouse complex were evacuated while the situation was investigated.

"Fortis crews dug up a gas line, clamped it and shut off the gas, after which time they gave the all clear for residents to return to their units," says Poirier.

Firefighters were cleared from the scene by 5:20 p.m. while Fortis remained on site.