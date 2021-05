Photo: RCMP

North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public's help in locating a missing Cherryville woman.

Chelsea Barore was last seen in Lavington on May 24.

Barore is described as 37 years old, five feet seven inches tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barore is urged to contact their local police, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).