Photo: Pixabay

Vernon city council approved a $32,500 funding request to add picnic tables in downtown Vernon.

The likely location for the tables would be Harmony (Apple) Park, Cenotaph and City Hall.

Both Coun. Dalvir Nahal brought up the idea to continue with the naming tradition.

Coun. Scott Anderson was in favour of Nahal’s idea.

He amended the initial motion to have council direct Administration to view the picnic tables as memorial naming.

The motion passed.