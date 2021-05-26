A pilot program approved by city council will allow dogs on a leash at Kin Beach Park

Photo: Pixabay

Dogs will be allowed on-a-leash at Kin Beach Park as a pilot program.

The on-leash program will begin June 25 and last until October 15.

In its regular meeting on Tuesday, Coun. Scott Anderson brought up the idea of opening a beach down the road for people who don't want dogs at the park.

Mayor Victor Cumming was conflicted because, “you need a dog area and you need a non-dog area.”

They were both in favour of the on-leash program.

Coun. Dalvir Nahal was not in favour of allowing dogs at Kin Beach Park.

“It’s because of the few select people that ruin it for everyone else,” said Nahal.

She went on to say how she’s seen geese as well as dog feces all over the park and allowing dogs there will worsen the issue.