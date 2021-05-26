Drop off your unwanted bikes at Venture Training in Vernon on Saturday

Have an old bicycle you're not using?

Let Cycle Cycle recycle it for you.

The Venture Training program has employees with special needs fixing up donated bikes that are then sold with the money going back in to the program.

If the bikes are beyond repair, they are stripped of all valuable parts with whatever remains heading to the recycling bin.

The program is a win-win for the community, offering adults with special needs a place to belong, to learn some skills and it provides area residents with some inexpensive bikes and parts.

“It's what we call a social enterprise of a program, so all of the money that we generate and all of the donations go back into the program,” said Ryan Cucheron, Venture executive director, adding numerous adults of varying ages work in the shop.

“It gives them a real good sense of purpose. They feel really great about the fact that they worked on that bike. They see someone happy leaving the store and the realize they had a part to play in that,” said Cucheron. “It's good for the community and for our participants.”

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can drop off their unwanted bikes at Venture Training, near the intersection of Old Kamloops Road and Alexis Park Drive.

Cucheron said it will be a no-contact event where people can drive in, drop of the bike and drive out.

“All of the bikes collected will go to our inventory so that we can continue to build more bikes and offer the public great bikes at a cheaper price,” said Cucheron.