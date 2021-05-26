City of Vernon financial statements reveal city's top earners

Photo: Jon Manchester

Financial statements released by the City of Vernon show councillors are a thrifty bunch when it comes to expenses.

The annual statement of financial information includes elected official and staff remuneration and expenses, along with other figures.

It shows that Mayor Victor Cumming received $93,394 in remuneration in 2020, along with $425 in expenses.

Councillors Scott Anderson, Akbal Mund, Dalvir Nahal, and Brian Quiring each were paid $33,666, while Kelly Fehr and Kari Gares received $33,441.

Anderson, Quring and Fehr claimed no expenses, while Gares claimed $43, Mund claimed $50, and Nahal $93.

All told, council expenses totalled just $611, no doubt significantly reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of council travel for conventions and other meetings.

In related party transactions, which represent payments to vendors in which a member of council has a controlling interest, Quiring's MQN Architects received $25,624 for three projects – recreation facility renovations, Lakeview Park pool design, and DND washroom renovations.

The report also includes a schedule of employee remuneration for the city's top earners.

A total of 135 employees were paid $75,000 or more.

Topping that list was city administrator Will Pearce, who was paid $239,851.

Rounding out the top five were: