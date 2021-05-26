Vernon reviews development approval process with eye on efficiency

Photo: The Canadian Press

The City of Vernon is reviewing its development approval process with an eye towards improving and streamlining turnaround times.

A consultant's report to city council studied the process surrounding single-family dwellings (SFDs), development permits (DPs), and development variance permits (DVPs).

The report states Vernon's population has been growing at an average rate of 1.08% over the past 20 years, slightly above the provincial growth rate.

The North Okanagan is forecast to continue to grow at a similar rate through 2040.

Total applications averaged 186 per year in the 1990s, 161 in the 2000s and 141 in the 2010s, the report notes.

However, "what is not revealed in this figure is the increase in complexity of development approvals over time," the report adds. This is because more proposals are requiring variances.

Vernon has averaged 31 DVPs and 50 DPs since 2013. ln 2020, the number of DVPs was well above average at 46, with the number of DPs approximately average at 51.

"Vernon processes a high volume of DVPs, and these take an above average amount of time. Since DVPs are typically more complex than SFD building permits or development permits, this above-average processing time is consistent with applicants' perspective that more complex applications were getting stalled. Efforts should be made to find ways to eliminate the need for the high number of DVPs while improving process times," the report recommends.

Figures from the report show Vernon had a population of 44,171 in 2020, according to BC stats, with a five-year growth of 5.1% and population density of 418 people per square kilometre. The average total building permit value in 2019-20 $115 million.

Kelowna grew by 8.6% in the same period, with permit value of $690 million.

Penticton, meanwhile, grew by 2.7% with permit value of $141 million.

Salmon Arm grew by 1.4% with permit value of $56 million.

The report recommends Vernon fine-tune and enhance its development approval process in an ongoing manner, through dialogue with the development community, creation of a development liaison working group comprised of industry, city and regional district staff, and an emphasis on the pre-application process to avoid incomplete applications, which can create delays.

"A high level of 'gatekeeping' is necessary," the report notes, which may require reallocation of resources.

It also recommends that electronic plan submissions be made possible.

City staff are expected to bring an implementation plan before council by June 28.