Vernon chamber welcomes BC restart plan, but 'significant concerns' remain

Photo: DVA

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is welcoming B.C.’s restart plan that was announced Tuesday.

Calling it a "positive step forward," the chamber said "there is still significant concern about the fragility of businesses and the economy," however.

The four-stage reopening process was announced by Premier John Horgan, with its steps dependent on vaccination results and COVID-19 case numbers.

"It's very good news that the circuit breaker restrictions of almost two months have been eased and that means indoor dining of up to six people can resume, as can low-intensity classes at fitness centres. For these businesses specifically, they can welcome back their loyal customers and get their staff back to work," chamber president Krystin Kempton said in a press release.

Phase one allows for recreational travel within the Interior region; non-essential travel between regions is still restricted. The provincewide mask mandate, physical distancing measures and business safety protocols remain in place.

"We would ask all residents to adhere to the health rules and to respect business owners and their staff while continuing to demonstrate their ongoing support for local businesses, who are essential to a vibrant community and economy," said Kempton.

"The progression of these stages and the lifting of restrictions depends on people being vaccinated and continuing to follow the protocols as they are in place. Businesses cannot sustain a significant reversal of restrictions again, and all of us can play a role in restarting our economy."

“Our chamber would also encourage the provincial government to continue to provide critical support to businesses of all sizes and in all sectors as the return to stable revenue streams may be some ways off."