Water quality advisory issued for Grindrod after power outage

A precautionary water quality advisory has been issued for residents of Grindrod.

The Regional District of North Okanagan issued the advisory Tuesday for the Grindrod Water Utility, in conjunction with Interior Health.

All customers who receive water from the utility are affected by the advisory, which was put in place due to a power outage causing an interruption in water service.

The advisory will be in effect until further notice.

Young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems should be careful when ingesting the water.

Customers should boil water for one minute if it is for drinking, preparing food, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages or ice, brushing teeth, or preparing infant formula.