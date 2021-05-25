Vernon council debates moving traffic calming at Paddlewheel Park after learning signs hit multiple times a year

Photo: Google Street View

Traffic calming signage at Vernon's Paddlewheel Park gets hit an average of six times a year.

Mayor Victor Cumming feels the signs and accompanying traffic calming concrete islands "are in the wrong place," but council voted against doing anything about the problem – for now.

The City of Vernon spends $450 a year reinstalling the signs, which Cumming says are frequently struck by vehicles towing boats to the launch at the park.

"The hazard marker sign located on the traffic calming island near the entrance of Paddlewheel Park is hit approximately six times per year costing $450/year to reinstate it. The sign is fitted with a breakaway coupling that does allow for easy repair in most cases," briefing notes to council state.

On Tuesday, Cumming suggested removing the traffic calming equipment at an estimated cost of $5,000.

Relocating it 20 metres down Okanagan Landing Road would cost up to $15,000, a report to council states.

"I'm surprised removal was not considered," said Cumming.

He said trucks pulling trailers have to swing wide to make the turn into the park, "but can't because of the calming device ... it's almost a 360-degree turn.

"It seems like it's in the wrong place," said Cumming. "But, if were going to move it, let's make that as a separate decision."

It was suggested by staff that council consider any relocation after the city's park improvement plan is completed.

"Whats another $450 if we're going to be digging it up anyway?" Coun. Kari Gares said. "We know we're going to be dealing with it a year from now."

A tie vote defeated a motion to take any immediate action on the signs.

A transportation technician report to council in March identified a need for overall review and revision of park access, circulation and parking.

"This would include reviewing the location of traffic calming features once changes to the park access(es) have been identified," the report states.