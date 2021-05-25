Vernon city council adds territorial acknowledgement to meetings

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon city council has added a territorial acknowledgement to its meetings.

On Tuesday, Mayor Victor Cumming began council's meeting with an acknowledgement of the Syilx people.

"As mayor of the City of Vernon, and in the spirit of this gathering, we recognize the City of Vernon is located in the traditional territory of the Syilx people of the Okanagan Nation," Cumming said.

The addition follows a council decision to "read the acknowledgement aloud as an introduction to council, public hearings, and public meetings."

In March, Chief Byron Louis of the Okanagan Indian Band said the First Nation's relationship with the city is more important than an acknowledgment of unceded territory, as has become popular in many cities.

"It would be a nice gesture, but you want substance. If there is going to be a relationship, you have to have substance to it. You can say something, but like my grandfather used to tell me – 'Actions speak louder than words.' That's what really counts," said Louis.

He described the relationship between the two governments as "kind of like a marriage. There are ups and downs and you get into arguments, and then we get back together and we talk again. The main point is neither one of us have walked away, and that says a lot."