Three men arrested, released after report of disturbance Saturday

Vernon RCMP were called to Kal Beach Saturday following a report of a disturbance.

Const. Chris Terleski said on Saturday, May 22, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a third-party report of an altercation between two groups of people at Kalamalka Beach in Coldstream.

“At approximately 6:45 p.m., frontline officers responded to the location and initially arrested three men believed to have been involved in the incident,” said Terleski. “After further investigation, all three individuals were released by police shortly after, without charges.”

The popular beach has been site of police action in the past.

In July 2020, police used a Tazer to bring an agitated man into custody after reports of multiple assaults at the beach.

One man was punched unconscious in an altercation on Kal Pier and fell into the water.

While witnesses assisted the victim out of the water, the suspect continued to assault other people on the pier and beach.

In July 2020, a Good Samaritan was allegedly assaulted for coming to the aid of a woman near Kal Beach.

Vernon RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said at the time a multi-unit response was initiated after it was reported a machete was spotted at the scene. Upon police arrival, two males and one female were identified as being involved and all parties were spoken to.

“A motorcyclist, passing through the area, witnessed a male allegedly assault a woman and pulled over to render assistance,” said Brett. “Upon intervening, the good Samaritan found himself in an altercation with the suspect male, resulting in minor injuries to both parties.

In June 2017, a violent brawl on the beach pier was caught on camera and posted to social media.

The incident prompted police to increase patrols on the area.

In May 2017, a 15-year-old boy from Alberta found himself in trouble with the law after unleashing bear spray at the beach.