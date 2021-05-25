Changes to spring road sweeping see fewer dust advisories this year in Vernon

Photo: Contributed

An increased focus on street sweeping is having an effect on a perennial spring air quality advisories in Vernon.

Sweeping began March 10 this year and was completed on April 23, with city staff and contractors working 16 hours a day, seven days a week.

The scope of work included 197 kilometres of sidewalk and more than 615 lane-kilometres of road.

“Sand applied to roadways as winter traction material can be a significant source of spring road dust and have a detrimental effect on air quality,” Chris Ovens, general manager of public works says in a report to city council.

Prior to this year's program, administration made a number of changes to help reduce the amount of spring road dust. These included:

Addition of a new regenerative air sweeper.

Changed winter grit material to align closely with ministry suggested best practices.

Repurposed fleet equipment to increase the speed of the program

Rainfall also has a significant effect on road dust.

So far, 2021 has seen just 6.6 millimetres of precipitation in Vernon, while in 2020 there was 20.3 mm.

There were 12 spring dust advisories this year, compared to 13 in 2020.

However, complaints have decreased, with six recorded in 2021. Both 2020 and 2019 had nine complaints, while 2018 had 12 dust complaints.

Administration is planning on making the following adjustments prior to next spring’s sweeping program and will report back to council on their effectiveness: