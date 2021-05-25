Vernon RCMP seize rifle, ammo, bikes at home on 24th Avenue

Photo: RCMP

RCMP came across some serious firepower at a Vernon home last month.

Officers from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant April 9 at a home on the 3900 block of 24th Avenue.

Along with numerous stolen items, police seized an SKS rifle and ammunition.

The SKS fires the same calibre round as an AK-47, but is not considered an assault rifle.

Police also seized two stolen bikes and a number of other items during the search.

A 41-year old Vernon man was arrested at the time and faces a number of potential criminal charges in relation to the ongoing investigation.

“Both bikes have been returned to their rightful owners, who are very happy to have them back,” says Const. Chris Terleski.