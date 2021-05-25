Vernon city council ponders speed signs for crash-prone stretch of Bella Vista Road

Photo: Vernon.ca

UPDATE: 1:56 p.m.

At least two Vernon city councillors believe speed signs are needed on an accident-prone stretch of Bella Vista Road.

Coun. Akbal Mund and Coun. Kari Gares said they're on board with adding speed signs to the stretch near Planet Bee after an impassioned plea from Sandon Place resident Caryne Bunn, who has has cars crash into backyard three times.

Bunn appeared in front of council via video on Tuesday, prompting discussion of options for increasing safety in the area.

"It's a sharp corner," said Mund. "I don't think it's inappropriate to ask for a sign."

Gares called the corner just past Davison Road "treacherous" and agreed with adding signs to remind motorists to slow down when driving on the stretch between Sandon Drive and Allenby Way.

ORIGINAL: 11:50 a.m.

Vernon city councillors will debate the safety of an accident-prone stretch of Bella Vista Road this afternoon.

Caryne Bunn, a resident of Sandon place, where homes back onto Bella Vista, is expected to make a presentation to council on excessive speeding in the area.

In a letter to council, Bunn describes a crash that sent a vehicle into her backyard, resulting in significant property damage and a man being seriously injured.

“We residents are uncomfortable having children play in the yards or entertaining with guests in our yards,” Bunn wrote. “This should not be a concern, we should be able to enjoy the Okanagan sun, beauty and sounds of the quails.”

She purchased her home in 2006, and in that time has had three accidents resulting in property damage.

“Over the past few years, the traffic volume on Bella Vista has increased considerably,” Bunn says.

She is urging the city to add speed signs, pedestrian signs, or “slow” signs along the stretch near Planet Bee and Davison Orchard.

B.C. traffic regulations indicate if there is no posted speed limit, then the limit is 50 km/h, however, Bunn says drivers ignore the rule.

“Please be advised that the speed that vehicles travel on Bella Vista Road is unacceptable. There have been many accidents in the area between Planet Bee and Davison Road,” Narinder Bal, a resident of Sandon Place concurred.