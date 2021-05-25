Province funding 150 new child care spaces in North Okanagan-Shuswap region

Photo: Pexels

More licensed day care spaces are coming to the North Okanagan.

The provincial government is investing in about 150 new spaces in the area.

"Across the North Okanagan, families will soon have access to even more good quality and affordable early childhood education options," Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said in a press release. "As a parent, I understand the difference child care can make. These 150 new spaces will allow more parents to find schedules that work for them and give their kids a safe, healthy environment to learn and grow."

The province is supporting five projects to create 151 new licensed child care spaces in Armstrong, Lumby, Salmon Arm and Vernon:

Armstrong - 25 spaces

Lumby - 54 spaces

Salmon Arm - 20 spaces

Vernon - 52 spaces

"We are immensely thrilled to be expanding our existing Montessori program to include a nature-based program and a much-needed infant and toddler care program," said Harmony Roberge, head of Maple Tree Montessori in Salmon Arm. "The province's sponsorship of these 20 new child care spaces makes it possible for siblings of varying ages to now remain together on the same grounds, facilitating ease and simplicity in the lives of the families we serve. Toddlers may now transition seamlessly into our Montessori program for older children, allowing for a continuity of care and education from infancy through to preschool and finally, kindergarten."

The province has funded almost 26,000 new licensed spaces since the launch of Childcare BC - more than 6,000 of which are now open.