Seaton and Kalamalka secondary schools report potential COVID exposures

Photo: Contributed Interior Health is reporting potential exposure at W.L. Seaton Secondary School May 14, 17 and 18.

There have been more COVID exposures at two Vernon-area high schools.

Interior Health is reporting potential exposure at W.L. Seaton Secondary School on May 14, 17 and 18.

In Coldstream, Kalamalka Secondary School is also reporting an exposure May 17-18.

Last week, Lavington Elementary School reported its first COVID exposure.

“When a case of COVID-19 is confirmed, IH public health works quickly to determine close contacts, and contacts parents/guardians of students who are considered to be at risk,” says a statement on Interior Health's website.

Notifications on the website are removed after 14 days when the risk of transmission has passed.