Bear has been spotted several times in Armstrong neighbourhoods

Photo: Lance Skoreyko

A brown bear has been spotted again in an Armstrong neighbourhood.

A post on the Armstrong Community Information Group Facebook page shows the bear strolling through a residential area Monday evening.

Several people commented they had seen the bear in the area for days. The most recent sighting was in the Van Kleeck Road area.

Unfortunately, several people posted the bear had been seen eating garbage.

A garbage bear is almost certainly a dead bear because conservation officers say they cannot be rehabilitated or relocated as they have become habituated to garbage as food source.

COs have been urging people for years to not leave their garbage out as bears will be drawn to it.

Putting down a bear is a last resort for conservation officers, but they have little choice when a bear becomes habituated to humans.

Conservation officer Micah Kneller previously told Castanet the bears are looking for food sources and can be attracted to things like garbage, bird feeders and even backyard chickens.

Kneller says to lock away garbage where bears can't get at it.

Kneller says destroying an animal is always a last resort and he encourages people to call the BC Conservation Officer Service as soon as they notice a wildlife problem in the area.

By doing so, they may be able to avert a death sentence.

“What we find is people think we are just going to show up and kill the bear so they don't call until the bear becomes a problem,” said Kneller. “If people call sooner, we can give advice sooner and hopefully we can avoid having to intervene with the bear at all.”