Photo: Darren Handschuh

There were lots of police, but no bad guy in a South Vernon neighbourhood on Saturday.

Numerous members of the Vernon RCMP were at a residence on the 1600 block of 45th Street. about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a request from a neighbouring detachment to locate an individual wanted by police who was believed to be at that location.

Const. Chris Terleski says frontline officers attended the location and confirmed the suspect was not inside the residence.