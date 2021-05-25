Motorist stops to clear debris from Highway 97 near Vernon

A Good Samaritan stopped in the middle of Highway 97 near Vernon to clear the road of a few chairs scattered across the lanes.

Tomer Joury was out on a ride and as he was travelling northbound on the highway he noticed people veering away from the centre lane, which he says he found “odd.”

He cautiously approached the area to see what’s going on and saw the chairs on the road.

“I decided to remove the objects very safely, of course. I did it because I've had friends die from car accidents. I think we all know someone that died on the road,” said Joury.

Joury can be seen jogging onto the highway and waving his arms to signal drivers that he’s making his way onto the road and clearing the highway of the chairs.

While he was on the highway, vehicles can be seen driving past him and away from the chairs.