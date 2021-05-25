Greater Vernon Chamber hosting multiple events throughout June

Photo: Jon Manchester

Over the next few weeks the Greater Vernon Chamber will host multiple events for people to hear from Vernon’s elected leadership about the economy.

The chamber will host elected leaders of Greater Vernon for a virtual town hall meeting.

Participating in the "State of the Region" meeting are:

Victor Cumming, City of Vernon mayor

Jim Garlick, District of Coldstream mayor

Ryan Oliverius, Okanagan Indian Band councillor

Rochelle Saddleman, Okanagan Indian Band councillor

Amanda Shatzko, Regional District of North Okanagan vice-chair

Other events will be taking place in the month of June.

On June 9 at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Chamber welcomes James Weir to host an informational session that will focus on the pathway to employ foreign workers.

Weir will outline options and strategies available when looking to hire employees that are not Canadian or Permanent Residence.

The North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers is holding a shred-a-thon on June 5. They are asking people to collect their private documents for shredding and support Crime Stoppers.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wholesale Club on 34th Street.

On June 15 the Greater Vernon Chamber will host a Business After 5 networking event. This is a member only event from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Venture Training is collecting bicycles to support the Cycle Cycle program. The bike drive takes place May 29 at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.