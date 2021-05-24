Council is looking at options for putting picnic tables in downtown Vernon

Photo: Contributed

Vernon city council plans to explore options for putting additional picnic tables in downtown Vernon.

Administration is recommending the permanent addition of picnic tables in downtown outdoor spaces.

Locations could include Harmony (Apple) Park, Cenotaph and City Hall.

Each picnic table would cost close to $6,500 - approximately $3,500 for the table and $3,000 for the concrete pad installation.

The request is for five tables, a total of $32,500.

These funds would be sourced from the 2020 Unexpended Uncommitted funds which have a balance of approximately $402,765.

Council is set to make a decision at their next meeting, Tuesday.