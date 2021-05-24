The DVA is expected to survey business on the closure of the 2900 and 3000 block of 30th Ave

Photo: DVA

The Downtown Vernon Association will be shifting their workloads to begin surveying businesses in the 2900 and 3000 block of 30th Avenue on their thoughts towards closing down the area to increase patio space.

The DVA is developing an engagement process that meets directly with all the businesses in a manner and time that suits their needs, gathers both verbal and written feedback and collaborates with the businesses to find a way that fits them.

Engagements on the matter should begin the first week of June in order to accommodate scheduling.

The goal is to provide a report with recommendations as a late addition to the June 14 council meeting.

Council is expected to discuss the DVA surveying businesses in the area at their next meeting, Tuesday.