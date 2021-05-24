Photo: Pixabay

The pandemic once again cancelled another event.

The Vernon Lions Club had to cancel their annual Duck Race to raise funds for Service and Guide Dogs.

This year they plan to host an on-line auction to raise money for BC Guide Dogs and to bring dogs to those on waiting lists in the Okanagan.

"The Service Dogs are specifically trained to help people who are visually impaired and children with profound autism as well as to assist members of the RCMP and military who are struggling with PTSD," said the Vernon Lions Club.

It takes $35,000 to raise and train these dogs for specific needs; however, the Vernon Lions Club says the dogs are free of charge.

The Vernon Lions Club is asking people to participate in their fundraiser by supplying them with something for the online auction, which will be held June 15 to 30.