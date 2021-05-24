Victoria Femia

The temporary sani-dump is ready for use at the Kin Race Track.

The track finished setting up just in time for the long weekend.

Previously, the track had been located at 3501 43rd Avenue, behind Kal Tire Place.

The RV sani-dump station includes two waste dumping and water filling stations and stacking distance to accommodate approximately eight recreational vehicles at a time.

A $4.00 payment can be made in cash at the deposit box or pay-by-phone using location 4736.

As part of the City’s 2021 Capital Projects plan, 31st Street will be rehabilitated between 35th and 37th Avenues, making access to the sani-dump difficult throughout the summer months.

After much discussion over what to do with the track, it had remained idle for several years.

Finally, it's temporarily being used for a sani-station until city council finds a permanent solution for the station.