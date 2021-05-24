Temporary sani-dump ready for use at Vernon's Kin Race Track

Vernon's new temporary sani-dump is ready for use at the former Kin Race Track lands.

The facility finished setting up just in time for the long weekend after much debate at city council about where to locate it.

The sani-dump was installed at the former horse racing grounds beside Kal Tire Place after the closure of the former city facility at the old Civic Arena site, which will become the new Civic Park. There had been strong public opposition to temporarily (for three years) relocating the sani-dump to a spot off 25th Avenue, close to homes, businesses and across the street from Ellison Elementary School.

The RV sani-dump station includes two waste dumping and water filling stations and stacking distance to accommodate approximately eight recreational vehicles at a time.

A $4 payment can be made in cash at the deposit box or via pay-by-phone, using location 4736.

Meanwhile, the former racetrack lands are the favoured choice among city councillors for redevelopment, using $13 million in the city's FortisBC legacy fund. A final decision on use of that money and what an overhaul of the area would entail has not been made yet, however.

The track's parking area is temporarily being used for the sani-station until city council finds a permanent solution for locating the facility.