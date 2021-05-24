Vernon city council may be conducting a dogs on-leash pilot program in Kin Beach

Photo: Pixabay

Vernon city council may be conducting a dogs on-leash pilot program at Kin Beach.

At its regular meeting on March 8, council raised a concern that the trail at Kin Park does not allow dogs, however, the trail is frequently used to access the dog park at the north end of Kin Park, since the parking is located at the south end of Kin Park.

Administration has reviewed this concern and offers the following:

The north end of Kin Beach is an open space and currently no dogs are allowed until such times as the proposed dog park is developed.

Enforcement of dogs on the path can only be difficult.

People normally park in the stalls along Tronson Road and walk across the park rather than going down to Lakeshore Road to access the path.

Keeping dogs on the path will prohibit dog walkers from using the washroom in the park.

The on-leash pilot in Polson Park has not raised concerns with adding on-leash dogs in the park, other than people not picking up dog feces.

Many families walk their kids and dogs to the park and would benefit from having on-leash dogs allowed in the park.

Administration is recommending that council consider a trial run of on-leash dogs in Kin Beach Park.

This could run from June 15 to October 15, and if successful, become permanent at that time.

Administration would install signage for the park and add a pet waste bag dispenser. This would cost about $2,000 for the signage and dispenser and about $1,000 annually for bag maintenance and graffiti removal.

The source of funds for this would be the 2020 Uncommitted Unexpended reserve which has an approximate balance of $402,765.

Council is expected to make a decision on Tuesday.