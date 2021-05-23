Vernon city council could approve funds for a roadside litter control program

Photo: Pixabay

Vernon city council could approve funds of up to $15,000 for the remainder of 2021 for a roadside litter control program.

The program will focus on collections on Eastside Road, Bella Vista, and Silver Star Road. The funding will come from the 2020 Unexpected Uncommitted Balance.

The estimated cost to provide this service using contract forces is $5,000 for the initial spring clean up and $2,500 per pick up for the remainder of the program.

If council was to direct staff to complete a monthly litter control program on the three roads, the annual cost would be $22,500, and $15,000 for the remainder of 2021.

The cost is contingent on the availability and capacity of contract forces.

Council could also pre-authorize a 2022 service level increase of $22,500, which would be in addition to the base budget target directed by council in June 2021.

Council is set to come to a decision at their scheduled meeting Tuesday.