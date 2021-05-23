The intersection of Highway 6 and Park Lane will be closed May 26

Photo: District of Coldstream

The intersection of Highway 6 and Park Lane will be closed after the long weekend.

The District of Coldstream will be closing the intersection of Highway 6 and Park Lane from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 26.

Crews will be undertaking works to locate related utilities and is required for future permitting related to water main works later this year.

Traffic control personnel will be on site to detour traffic.

Detour will be available via Hill Drive and Springfield Road.

Local residents may also use Petworth Road to access Highway 6.