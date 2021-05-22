Heavy police presence spotted in a South Vernon neighbourhood

Photo: Darren Handschuh Police are at a multi-plex building in South Vernon.

There was a heavy police presence in a South Vernon neighbourhood on Saturday evening.

Approximately half a dozen police cars were seen in the 1700 block of 45th Street.

A blue multiplex appeared to be at the centre of police attention.

Several officers were spotted standing at the sides of the building.

Witnesses said they saw police arrive in force at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police have since cleared out of the scene and Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.