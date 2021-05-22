173391
Vernon  

Heavy police presence spotted in a South Vernon neighbourhood

Heavy police presence

- | Story: 334775

There was a heavy police presence in a South Vernon neighbourhood on Saturday evening.

Approximately half a dozen police cars were seen in the 1700 block of 45th Street.

A blue multiplex appeared to be at the centre of police attention.

Several officers were spotted standing at the sides of the building.

Witnesses said they saw police arrive in force at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police have since cleared out of the scene and Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

172934