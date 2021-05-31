Ghost Tours of the O’Keefe Ranch will take place in July

Photo: Contributed Gabriel David Sumegi Newman the Second will lead people on a ghost tour of Historic O'Keefe Ranch.

It's time to get your spook on at Historic O'Keefe Ranch.

Once again, Gabriel David Sumegi Newman the Second will lead people on the most macabre tour of the summer.

By combining the popular Ghost Tours of the O’Keefe Ranch with a full cemetery tour and a campfire ghost story, The Ghost and Cemetery Tour will offer a new look at the old ranch.

Newman, whose popular Ghost Tours of Vernon have been running for 18 years, will tell the story of the ranch through his own unique lens.

“I am always excited to present at the ranch because it has historic homes you can go into once you have heard the story, and an actual cemetery to explore,” said Newman. “This is also a great opportunity to learn about many of the people buried in the cemetery under unmarked graves.”

This walking tour of the O’Keefe Ranch is approximately an hour and 20 minutes long and only available on limited days through the summer.

Event dates are July 8 and 15 and from 8-9:30 p.m.

Limited space available. Tickers are $25 each and available online or by calling 250-549-7469.

The ranch is now open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on O’Keefe Ranch and updates on all activities, visit the ranch website, call 250-542-7868 or stop by in person at 9380 Highway 97.