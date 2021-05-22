Photo: Contributed Tourism businesses need support now more than ever.

Tourism plays an important role in the Okanagan economy.

However, the industry has taken a significant hit over the past 15 months due to government-imposed COVID restrictions.

May 23-30 is National Tourism Week in Canada, and tourism businesses need support now more than ever.

Agri-tourism is a phrase used to describe the amalgamation of agriculture and tourism, and has been widely used since the early 1990s.

As pioneers in agri-tourism, Davison Orchards has been inviting guests to their farm in Vernon since 1985, showcasing agriculture in action and educating people on food production in the North Okanagan.

“Having a vibrant tourism industry provides opportunity to reach many people that would normally never see a working farm first hand,” says Tamra Davison, marketing director at Davison Orchards. “We are privileged to share our farm with thousands of guests every year, helping to educate and gain appreciation on where and how our food is grown.”

This support has enabled the business to grow steadily over the years, expanding the acreage of food production, and providing jobs for more than 100 employees.

In addition to growing and selling fresh produce, Davison Orchards adds value to their fruits and vegetables by way of the many food products they make, such as cold pressed apple juice, preserves and baked goods. Producing these products also helps to provide year-round employment for more families, strengthening the economy in our area.

The Okanagan has long been known for it’s fruit, and, more recently, and it wine with close to 200 wineries in the region.

With more than thousands of acres of grapes planted in the area, the wine industry is an important agri-tourism business and economic driver. Lavender and honey farms, cideries, U-Pick experiences and farm tours all add to the “foodie” experience for tourists and locals alike.

Davison said supporting tourism and supporting agriculture are both vital to the health of our economy in Canada, both now and for the future.

For more information on Tourism Week, click here.