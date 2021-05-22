Vernon rally calls on Canadian government to do more for peace in Middle East

Dozens of people gathered in Vernon Saturday to call for an end of the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

After days rocket attacks and counterattacks, clashes between Israel and Palestinian forces came to an uneasy halt earlier this week, averting what many feared would become a full on war between the two sides.

Debbie Hubbard said the rally, which was put on by the local chapter of, was put on to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and the Israeli activists that are working for peace. Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East

“We just want to make people in the Okanagan aware of the reality on the ground there and to call our government to action,” Hubbard said at the rally that was held in front of Conservative MP Mel Arnold's Vernon office.

“They have been very tepid in their responses and we would like to see them respond with more solid action.”

The conflict is a historical one, going back decades.

Hubbard said the first thing that has to happen is the occupation must end

“Since 1967 the (Palestinian) people have been living under an occupation which is in direct violation of international law,” said Hubbard, adding the Israeli government must also stop expanding into the occupied territory.

Hubbard said Canada needs to reassert itself as a global peace keeper.

“We have lost our peace keeping role. We think Canada could stand up and take a stand for justice,” she said.

A similar rally is planned for Kelowna on Sunday in Stuart Park.