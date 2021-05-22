Conservation officers will be on the water and in the backcountry this weekend

Photo: Facebook

Campers and boaters are not the only ones who will be out and about this May long weekend.

Conservation officers will be in the backcountry and on the water throughout the region.

“The Conservation Officer Service is ramping up patrols across the province, with enforcement aimed at recreation sites, backcountry access, angling, boating safety and illegal hunting. Enforcement will also focus on environment, fish and wildlife regulations,” said a post on the COS Facebook page.

“We know British Columbians are passionate about ensuring our backcountry and environmentally-sensitive habitats are protected from unauthorized activities for future generations.”

Conservation officers will also respond to violation reports as necessary.

Violations can be confidentially reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.