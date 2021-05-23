COVID restrictions have forced the cancellation of the popular Cycling Without Age program for the second year

Photo: File photo COVID restrictions have forced the cancellation of the Cycling Without Age program for the second year.

COVID restrictions have claimed another popular program for the second year in a row.

The Cycling Without Age program began in Vernon in 2019 and within the first three months of operation, hundreds of seniors had gone for a ride around town on custom trike.

The program had people lining up to take part.

Then COVID hit.

The program was shelved for 2020 and founder Lauren Lypchuk said it is highly doubtful the program will take place this year either.

“We need to wait until the vaccines are done basically,” said Lypchuk herself a medical doctor. “We are not willing to take the chance with our seniors.”

Although many area seniors are vaccinated against the virus with at least one dose, Lypchuk said there would still be a risk of someone becoming infected and then taking COVID back to their care facility.

“Because we are working with seniors and vulnerable people all of our volunteers are going to have to be vaccinated too,” she said. “It would be pretty hard as a physician putting people at risk.”

Lypchuk is confident the program will return when it is able too, most likely in 2022.

If the vaccine roll out goes according to plan, Lypchuk said the program might be able to operate in the fall, but several factors would have to come together for that to happen.

“To do that, we would have to re-train everybody. We will take it month by month and see how things go,” she said.

The 11 area senior centre that the program deals with would also have to be onboard with the program starting up again.

Cycling Without Age is one of many COVID casualties. Funtastic, the Interior Provincial Exhibition and pretty much every other event has been cancelled for the second year in a row.