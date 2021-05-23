Okanagan has connection to ship full of young women in 1862

Photo: Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Dr. John Chipp?s house in Vernon circa 1891. Chipp arrived in B.C. via a ?Bride Ship? from England in 1862.

In September 1862, the S.S. Tynemouth arrived in Victoria to the great excitement of the city’s mostly-male population: 60 young women between the ages of 14 and 20 were on board, having been brought over from England to a new life in Canada.

The Tynemouth was the largest of the “Bride Ships,” a series of vessels that transported British women overseas to help populate the North American colonies. Of the 60 individuals onboard the Tynemouth, most were orphaned or came from impoverished families, and were promised a brighter future in Canada.

The sea voyage was a rough one: the women were treated as little more than cargo, stuffed into the bottom of the ship with inadequate food and poor sanitation.

Many became ill during this journey of nearly 100 days. Even so, when the ship finally arrived in Victoria, the women were deemed “satisfactory:” the Colonist newspaper reported they were “mostly cleanly, well-built, pretty-looking young women … Taken altogether, we are highly pleased with the appearance of the ‘invoice,’ and believe that they will give a good account of themselves in whatever station of life they may be called to fill.”

The stories of about half the women who traveled overseas in the Tynemouth have been traced. Some married and started families, while others worked as governesses, midwives and teachers. Sadly, many also faced lives of destitution and depravity in B.C.’s mining towns.

This interesting story also has a local connection. Alongside the 60 female passengers who traveled on the Tynemouth in 1862 was a man named John Chipp, who served as the vessel’s chief doctor. When the ship arrived in B.C., Chipp set up a business in Barkerville before moving to Vernon in 1891.

Here he became one of the city’s first doctors. Chipp’s daughter, Clara Cameron, was instrumental in the establishment of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital and his son-in-law, W.F. Cameron, served as Vernon’s first mayor.

John Chipp passed away in August of 1893.

Gwyn Evans is the community engagement co-ordinator with the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.