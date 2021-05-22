Vernon man has not been seen since May 16

Photo: RCMP Rory McDonald has not been seen since May 16.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP hope the public can help them locate a missing man.

Rory McDonald was last seen in Vernon on May 16.

McDonald is 59 years old, six-feet, five inches tall, 221 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

“Police are concerned for Rory McDonald’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” said Const. Chris Terleski. “All attempts to locate Rory have been unsuccessful and police are turning to the public for their assistance in locating him.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rory McDonald is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).