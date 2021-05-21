Structural concerns for Enderby bridge results in weight restrictions

Photo: Google Street View Weight restrictions are in place for Baxter Bridge.

Baxter Bridge near Enderby is open, but their are weight restrictions in place.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure completed a detailed inspection of Baxter Bridge on Trinity Valley Road near Ashton Creek last week.

“Unfortunately, we discovered further structural issues that will require more work. We are currently working on determining what the full scope of those repairs are, however a weight restriction of 25 000kg G.V.W. will be in place until further notice,” said Chase Marsh, with the province,.

The weight restriction will go into effect at 12:01am Tuesday May 25.

School buses, emergency vehicles, light pickup trucks and cars are unaffected by this weight restriction.

The Shuswap River bridge is located one kilometre south of the junction of Enderby Mabel Lake Road on Trinity Valley Road.