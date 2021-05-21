Vernon's Tina Bridal hopes to become a Maxim Magazine covergirl

Photo: Contributed Tina Bridal is currently in the running to become a Maxim covergirl.

A Vernon woman hopes to have her face adorn the cover of a magazine.

Tina Bridal is currently in the running to become a Maxim covergirl.

“I have made it to the quarter finals and would love to have some community support to get me through,” said Bridal.

People can support Bridal by voting for her online. Everyone is allowed one daily free vote, but people can also pay to have extra votes.

Purchased votes benefit the Homes for Wounded Warriors Foundation.

Along with being on the cover a magazine, the winning entrant also receives $25,000.

Bridal said if she won, she would “take a trip to Italy like I have always dreamt of and donate to my local SPCA.”

To cast a vote for Bridal, click here.