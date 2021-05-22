Greater Vernon Museum and Archives has more than 30,000 images on hand

It's common for people to have a picture collection.

Some may even be fairly extensive, but few can compare to the tens of thousands of pictures at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

The museum has 30,000 images, both in hard copies and digitized formats.

Gwyn Evans, is the community engagement co-ordinator with the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, and is one of the gate keepers to the treasure trove of history.

“When I see these shelves just full of folders, I think it is so fascinating,” she said. “Each one contains a unique image and a unique story of someone that lived here in Vernon.

“For me, and for most of the staff who work here, our photo collection is a real treasure.”

The photographs are carefully stored and white gloves are worn when handling them.

The archival materials are available to the public by employing accepted archival practices and, of course, following all COVID protocols.

People can obtain copies of most archival material in the collections.

Each year, in excess of 700 research inquiries from individuals in the province and many other parts of the country come through the archives.

Other archival materials include newspapers from years gone by, city council minutes, mining reports, historic society reports and a wealth of other information.

Evans also has a history column every Sunday on Castanet.