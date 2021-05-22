Vernon mom wonders if this is the best time to be bringing foreign students to the North Okanagan

Photo: Pixabay

Nataalie Preston would like some clarification on rules around COVID-19.

The Vernon mother and small business owner said her children have not been able to play organized sports for quite a while, there are provincial travel restrictions in place and people can not even sit down on a restaurant for a meal until next week.

Last week, when she contacted the Canadian government about attending her mother-in-law's funeral in the United States, she was advised against going, even though she had already had one dose of COVID vaccine. If she did attend the funeral, she would have to quarantine when she returned.

She is scheduled to get her second dose in September.

Preston wonders if this the right time to be bringing foreign students to the area given the ongoing pandemic and the restrictions Canadians are under.

Preston has an email sent out by the School District 22 International Student Program looking for host families.

“We are looking for Canadian Families interested in welcoming an international student into their home. The Vernon School District welcomes students from all over the world to study in our schools. Students come to experience Canadian culture and improve their English skills. We look for families who are warm and welcoming and willing to include an international student(s) as part of their family. Our homestay families come in many different configurations including single parents, single individuals, couples with no children, young families with infants or toddlers and families with teenagers,” the letter stated. “We are expecting that our international students will be immunized against Covid 19 prior to their arrival in August.”

Families that host international students will receive $875 a month.

Preston questioned what she feels is a double standard when residents can not travel inter-provincially but youths from around the world are being invited to come here.

“Our kids are under restrictions at school and everything is going to continue for a while I think, so I just don't know if it's the right time to be doing these programs,” she said. “I feel we need to get everyone vaccinated here and get back to a sense of normalcy before we begin these things.”

Preston said she is not an “anti-COVIDer” but this situation “just doesn't make sense.”

According to the School District 22 website, in 2016-17, foreign students paid $11,875 for one semester of five months and $22,500 for two semesters. There were additional fees for students to take part in extra curricular programs.

Castanet has reached out to school district officials for comment.