VSAR urging people to wear life jackets when heading out onto local waterways

Photo: Pixabay Vernon Search and Rescue is urging people to wear a personal floatation device if they are heading out to local waterways.

The sun is shining, the long weekend is here and that means people will be heading out for COVID-friendly outdoor activities.

Vernon Search and Rescue wants to remind people to be safe, on land and on the water.

May 20 was National Lifejacket Day, and VSAR is urging people to wear a personal floatation device if they are heading out to local waterways.

“When playing on the water please ensure that you and all of your passengers have a floatation device. If you have young children that are playing in or near water, they should be wearing a lifejacket,” said a statement on the VSAR Facebook page.

“Ensure that all floatation devices are approved by the Department of Transportation, or Canada Oceans and Fisheries, are bright in colour (orange, red, yellow) and have a sound signalling device attached.”