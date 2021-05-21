Photo: Contributed

Greater Vernon Water (GVW) is advising customers the Kalamalka Lake water supply is back on.

Earlier this week, the water source was switched to the Duteau Creek supply to allow for repairs.

The operational repairs are now complete, and the Regional District of North Okanagan said as of today, the water source has been switched back to the Kalamalka Lake intake.

GVW is now returning to normal operations by supplying water from our two sources: the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant supplied by Duteau Creek and the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant supplied by Kalamalka Lake.