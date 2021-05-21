Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong has new name for sports teams

Photo: Contributed PVSS sports teams now have a new name and logo.

There are no more Sinners and Saints in Armstrong.

Pleasant Valley Secondary School has changed the names of its sports teams.

For years the boys' teams were called the Saints, the girls' the Sinners.

The names date back to the 1970s and principal Chelsea Prince said it's time for a change.

So, the North Okanagan school embarked on a campaign to find a new name and a new logo, settling on the PVSS Hawks.

Prince told the School District 83 board of directors there was a long process of consulting with students, staff and the parent advisory committee to come up with a new name.

The new logo features a red tail hawk with one talon resting on the P in PVSS, with Rose Swanson Mountain and a setting sun in the background.

Red tail hawks are common to the area and Prince added they actually have a resident red tailed hawk that lives on the school grounds.

"Hawks are fierce and majestic and there are many hawks in the Armstrong area," she said, adding the new logo maintains the school's traditional red and black colours.

The logo was designed by Meaghan Iversen, a graphic artist and the daughter of school secretary Patricia Iversen.

Prince said the uniforms and school will be rebranded over the next little while, including letterhead and signage.