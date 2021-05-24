Sparkling Hill Resort getting into Global Wellness Day on June 12

Photo: Contributed

Vernon’s Sparkling Hill Resort is doing what it can to get people to focus on their well-being and to make positive steps in their life.

The resort will be recognizing Global Wellness Day on June 12 with a full lineup of activities, including morning and evening yoga, meditation, and exercise classes such as aquafit and high intensity interval training. Participants can even experience building their own body scrub at the resort.

The activities will be complimentary and live-streamed where possible to share with the community.

“We’re really excited to be a part of this amazing initiative,” Sparkling Hill director of sales and marketing Samantha Jones said in a press release. “As a health and wellness resort we are always looking for exciting initiatives that align with our values around total body health and well-being.”

The resort will also provide daily inspiration on their social media channels beginning on June 1, encouraging its followers to begin or continue taking small steps on their own wellness journeys.