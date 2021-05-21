Gymnasium at the Armstrong secondary school may have to be replaced

Photo: Contributed

Upgrades the Pleasant Valley Secondary School gym have hit a “major snag.”

That from School District 83 Superintendent of Schools Peter Jory.

Jory told the board that work to retrofit the gym has shown fire damage at the school in the 1970s was not finished properly and will now have to be fixed.

"There may even need to be a full gym replacement,” he said, adding that although the extent of the problem has not been fully detailed, it is known that the gym will not be available for use, and other arrangements are being investigated for the fall.

Alanna Cameron, director of finance, said it is still early stages and the full scope of the required work is not yet known. She noted they have been in touch with the province and have been assured "we will be sent a life raft."

"Once we know the the cost we'll get a more definitive direction from the ministry. I'm confident we will get some funding help."

Cameron said more information will be brought to the June Board meeting.

"We want to minimize the impact on students,” she said.