Giant Water Bugs are found throughout the region and prey on other insects and small fish

Photo: Contributed This Giant Water Bug was found in a backyard pool in the North Okanagan.

Today's bug of the week really isn't a mystery – but it is kind of frightening.

Marc and Tracy Noel live at the north end of Swan Lake and found this big fella going for a swim in their pool.

“It is a Giant Water Bug. They can fly and use their front limbs to catch insects, tadpoles and small fish. I scooped it out of the pool and relocated it to a nearby pond, hopefully it has a great summer,” they said in an email.

Yes, these bugs are carnivores and can grow to more than six centimetres in length making it one of the largest bugs in North America.

A quick Google search shows water bugs will bite people if they are carelessly handled. They will also sometimes bite people as they wade through ponds and streams, earning them the nickname "toe biters."

Other than the pain caused by being chomped by those huge jaws – their bite is considered one of the most painful that can be inflicted by any insect - giant water bugs are not dangerous to humans, but they do inject a mild poison into the prey they capture.

The big, bad bugs can be found throughout Southern Canada.

Have you had a close encounter of the bug kind? Send me a picture at [email protected].